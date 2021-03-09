Cerity Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 175,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,187,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.17% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,459,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,108,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,458,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,552,000 after purchasing an additional 567,500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,081.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 531,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,878,000 after purchasing an additional 486,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $19,485,000.

VGIT stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $67.51. 4,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,154. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $67.53 and a 12 month high of $70.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

