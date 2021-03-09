Cerity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 74,862 iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 74,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,774,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $389,194,000 after acquiring an additional 289,959 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 131.3% during the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 22,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,657,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.58. 4,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,433,926. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.03 and a 52-week high of $118.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.41.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

