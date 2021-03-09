Cerity Partners LLC Sells 23,031 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Cerity Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,031 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 1.01% of iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF worth $8,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA LRGF traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.89. 14,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,753. iShares MSCI USA Multifactor ETF has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $40.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.17.

