Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Cerity Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 54.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 117.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Cintas by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 152 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Cintas stock traded up $2.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $341.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 486,853. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.49. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $154.33 and a 1-year high of $369.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $333.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.04.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. William Blair upgraded Cintas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Cintas from $323.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cintas from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cintas in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $313.40.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

