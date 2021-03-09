Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) PT Lowered to $33.00 at Morgan Stanley

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.40.

Shares of CERT traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $28.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,475. Certara has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $64.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Certara’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Certara will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth $99,386,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth $66,678,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth $40,076,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth $35,205,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Certara during the 4th quarter worth $32,406,000.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

