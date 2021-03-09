CertiK Price Reaches $2.23 on Exchanges (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last week, CertiK has traded up 27.7% against the dollar. CertiK has a market capitalization of $79.74 million and approximately $2.40 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CertiK token can now be bought for $2.23 or 0.00004030 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CertiK alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $293.04 or 0.00529145 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.22 or 0.00069020 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000877 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 39.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00064257 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.51 or 0.00076753 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $295.14 or 0.00532942 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.21 or 0.00076226 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s total supply is 101,416,476 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,729,918 tokens. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

CertiK Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.