Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Trading Up 9%

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)’s stock price rose 9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $6.40 and last traded at $6.28. Approximately 3,489,271 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,215,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Get Cerus alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.67. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.37.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. Equities analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, Director Gail Schulze sold 62,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total value of $456,716.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,716.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chrystal Menard sold 41,363 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $330,904.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,936. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 418,649 shares of company stock valued at $3,318,959. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cerus during the 1st quarter worth $175,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Cerus by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 368,762 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,439 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Cerus in the third quarter valued at about $637,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cerus by 27.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 147,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 32,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Cerus by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,194,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,481,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.