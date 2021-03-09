Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) Hits New 1-Year High at $15.30

Cervus Equipment Co. (TSE:CERV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$15.30 and last traded at C$15.19, with a volume of 9586 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$15.06.

CERV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$12.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities upgraded Cervus Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$13.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Cervus Equipment from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of C$233.32 million and a P/E ratio of 19.28.

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

