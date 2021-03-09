CEVA (CEVA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for CEVA (NASDAQ: CEVA):

2/22/2021 – CEVA was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CEVA is the leading licensor of signal processing IP for a smarter, connected world. They partner with semiconductor companies and OEMs worldwide to create power-efficient, intelligent and connected devices for a range of end markets, including mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial and IoT. Their ultra-low-power IPs for vision, audio, communications and connectivity include comprehensive DSP-based platforms for LTE/LTE-A/5G baseband processing in handsets, infrastructure and machine-to-machine devices, advanced imaging, computer vision and deep learning for any camera-enabled device, audio/voice/speech and ultra-low power always-on/sensing applications for multiple IoT markets. “

2/18/2021 – CEVA had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $42.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – CEVA had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $62.00 to $88.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – CEVA was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/16/2021 – CEVA had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $60.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ CEVA traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.21. 5,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,446. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,321.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.10. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $83.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.05%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 5,901 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total value of $399,261.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,612,058.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total transaction of $2,072,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 98,146 shares of company stock valued at $6,822,203. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEVA. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CEVA in the third quarter worth approximately $395,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CEVA by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in CEVA during the 3rd quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in CEVA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

