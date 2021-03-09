CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Acquired by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 42.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,762 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned 2.32% of CEVA worth $23,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CEVA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CEVA by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,621,000 after acquiring an additional 84,474 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in CEVA by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,215,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,283,000 after buying an additional 99,992 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of CEVA by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,616,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 88,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 899.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 87,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 79,139 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CEVA news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $2,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 30,395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.20, for a total value of $2,072,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,146 shares of company stock worth $6,822,203 in the last 90 days. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CEVA opened at $52.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,258.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA, Inc. has a one year low of $20.45 and a one year high of $83.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.95.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

