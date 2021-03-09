CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Stock Price Up 10.5%

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) shares rose 10.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.91 and last traded at $54.68. Approximately 383,945 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 428,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.50.

CEVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised shares of CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.67.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,468.00, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Issachar Ohana sold 5,901 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $399,261.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,612,058.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of CEVA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total transaction of $2,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 98,146 shares of company stock worth $6,822,203. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the third quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the third quarter worth $41,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 77.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEVA by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

