CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale cut shares of CGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGGYY traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $1.42. 19,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,254. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. CGG has a 1-year low of $0.50 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day moving average of $0.92.

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands.

