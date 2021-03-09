CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Societe Generale cut shares of CGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

CGGYY stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 19,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,254. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 3.37. CGG has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.92.

CGG operates as a geoscience company in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments: Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment segments. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing and reservoir characterization software primarily under the Hampson-Russell, Jason, Insight Earth, and Velpro brands.

