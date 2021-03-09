Chainlink (LINK) Achieves Market Cap of $12.67 Billion

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Chainlink token can now be purchased for $30.79 or 0.00057200 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a total market cap of $12.67 billion and $1.71 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chainlink has traded up 6.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.21 or 0.00786087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00009415 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00026925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.45 or 0.00065840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00030397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003869 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00040639 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink is a token. Its launch date was September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 411,509,556 tokens. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link

Buying and Selling Chainlink

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using US dollars.

