ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $37.34 Million

Analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) will report sales of $37.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ChannelAdvisor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $37.15 million and the highest is $37.50 million. ChannelAdvisor posted sales of $32.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that ChannelAdvisor will report full year sales of $155.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $155.00 million to $156.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $169.23 million, with estimates ranging from $166.20 million to $171.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ChannelAdvisor.

Get ChannelAdvisor alerts:

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 16.97%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ECOM. Zacks Investment Research cut ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.54.

Shares of NYSE ECOM opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.59. The stock has a market cap of $632.06 million, a PE ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 0.99. ChannelAdvisor has a 52-week low of $4.39 and a 52-week high of $28.94.

In other news, Director Timothy Buckley sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $449,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,082.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director M Scot Wingo sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total value of $798,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 93,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,886.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 490,424 shares of company stock worth $11,743,648. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ECOM. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 74,874 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 40,358 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its position in ChannelAdvisor by 301.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 166,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 124,600 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 22.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 154,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 28,068 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChannelAdvisor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About ChannelAdvisor

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChannelAdvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChannelAdvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.