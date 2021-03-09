ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) Trading 5.8% Higher

ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) shares traded up 5.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.51 and last traded at $23.03. 231,760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 359,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $24.50 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ChannelAdvisor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.54.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.07 and a 200-day moving average of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15 and a beta of 0.99.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marshall Heinberg sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $291,980.00. Also, CEO David J. Spitz sold 336,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $8,842,128.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 490,424 shares of company stock worth $11,743,648. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,937 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 62,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ChannelAdvisor by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,536 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's SaaS, a cloud platform that helps brands and retailers to improve their online performance by expanding sales channels, connecting with consumers around the world, optimizing their operations for peak performance, and providing actionable analytics to improve competitiveness.

