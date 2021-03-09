Chardan Capital Increases uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Price Target to $100.00

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Chardan Capital from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 203.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of uniQure in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.29.

uniQure stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $33.00. 5,754 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,893. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.98. uniQure has a 52 week low of $30.76 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative net margin of 2,738.33% and a negative return on equity of 59.64%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $605,173.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,445,296.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $27,814.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,190,294.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,269 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,534 over the last three months. 2.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in uniQure by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in uniQure during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. 78.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

