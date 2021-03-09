Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) Now Covered by Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Chargepoint (NYSE:CHPT) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on Chargepoint in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

CHPT stock traded down $0.73 on Monday, reaching $25.40. 170,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,212,734. Chargepoint has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $49.48.

ChargePoint, Inc operates a network of electric vehicle charging stations in California. ChargePoint, Inc was formerly known as Coulomb Technologies, Inc and changed its name to ChargePoint, Inc in December 2012. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Campbell, California. It has additional offices in Arizona, Germany, India, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom.

