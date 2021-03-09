Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 1,665 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.11, for a total value of $454,728.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $5.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $267.83. 500,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,433. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $326.60.
Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $351.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.
About Arista Networks
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.
