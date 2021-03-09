Charles H. Giancarlo Sells 1,665 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.11, for a total value of $454,728.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,150,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ANET traded down $5.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $267.83. 500,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,433. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $305.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.83. The stock has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.63 and a 12-month high of $326.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $308.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Arista Networks from $351.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

