Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $796.73 Million

Brokerages forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) will report sales of $796.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $808.71 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $790.30 million. Charles River Laboratories International reported sales of $707.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $3.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.44 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 10.68%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Charles River Laboratories International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.00.

Shares of NYSE CRL opened at $270.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.91 and its 200 day moving average is $246.04. The stock has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1-year low of $95.58 and a 1-year high of $303.79.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 8,735 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.70, for a total value of $2,460,649.50. Also, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total transaction of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,207 shares of company stock valued at $24,751,163. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at $9,545,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

