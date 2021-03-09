Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.

Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises approximately 1.4% of Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $42,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,324,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,451,197,000 after acquiring an additional 107,519 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,290,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,420,000 after purchasing an additional 167,490 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Charter Communications by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,926,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,522,000 after purchasing an additional 236,293 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,234,000 after buying an additional 31,583 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 755,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,817,000 after buying an additional 14,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR opened at $624.03 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $619.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $628.14. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.67 and a twelve month high of $681.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. Analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current year.

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $668.74.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

