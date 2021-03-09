Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences in a research note issued on Sunday, March 7th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Chartwell Retirement Residences’ FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th.

