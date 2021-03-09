ChatCoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $124,887.00 (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.80 million and $124,887.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53,941.63 or 0.99843414 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00036615 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00012596 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.66 or 0.00088210 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000274 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003707 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

CHAT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

ChatCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

