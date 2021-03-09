Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Shares Up 10.2%

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) shares shot up 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.49. 616,702 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 1,629,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. The company has a market cap of $348.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Cheetah Mobile alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cheetah Mobile stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,663 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,031 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Cheetah Mobile were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile Internet company worldwide. The company's utility products include Clean Master, a junk file cleaning, memory boosting, and privacy protection tool for mobile devices; Security Master, an anti-virus and security application for mobile devices; Battery Doctor, a power optimization tool for mobile devices; Cheetah Browser, a Web browser for PCs and mobile devices; CM Browser, a mobile browser to protect users from malicious threats; and CM Launcher, which provides personalized experience in using smart phones.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Cheetah Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheetah Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.