ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 60.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on CCXI. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

CCXI stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.00. 11,695 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,465. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.12 and a quick ratio of 10.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.82. ChemoCentryx has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $77,066.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,439,217.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Edwards sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $28,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,957 shares in the company, valued at $8,471,828.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 128,851 shares of company stock worth $8,361,500. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 205,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 195.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 26,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,472,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $245,087,000 after purchasing an additional 184,550 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 18.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 463,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,728,000 after purchasing an additional 78,855 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

