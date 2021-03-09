Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) Shares Bought by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 513,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,888 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.20% of Cheniere Energy worth $30,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nuno Brandolini sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total transaction of $909,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,945 shares in the company, valued at $12,607,705.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNG. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.55.

Shares of LNG opened at $72.65 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $75.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

