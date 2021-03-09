Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,828 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,454,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after buying an additional 1,131,731 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,764,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $571,223,000 after buying an additional 737,344 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 36.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,688,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,879,000 after buying an additional 716,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 5,030.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 709,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,084,000 after buying an additional 695,666 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CVX opened at $109.00 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $109.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $209.98 billion, a PE ratio of -17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $93.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.54.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Chevron from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.80.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

