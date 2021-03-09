Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $126.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chevron traded as high as $110.69 and last traded at $110.50, with a volume of 675308 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.75.

CVX has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.24.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $211.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

