Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.46% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $85.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group cut shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

NYSE CHWY opened at $76.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.19 and its 200-day moving average is $80.19. Chewy has a 12-month low of $20.62 and a 12-month high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.51 and a beta of 0.26.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chewy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $12,573,206.80. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.76, for a total transaction of $1,140,316.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,822,767.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 713,722 shares of company stock valued at $66,590,788. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 243.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chewy by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Chewy by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

