Chiliz (CHZ) Price Up 328.9% This Week

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded up 40% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Chiliz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000501 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $1.48 billion and $5.29 billion worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Chiliz has traded up 328.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.01 or 0.00057277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00009968 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.76 or 0.00788169 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00027500 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $36.23 or 0.00066917 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00031095 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003932 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Chiliz Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,442,094,892 coins. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz . Chiliz’s official website is www.chiliz.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

Chiliz Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chiliz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chiliz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chiliz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

