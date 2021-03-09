Chimpion Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $541,209.00 (BNANA)

Chimpion (CURRENCY:BNANA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 9th. Chimpion has a market cap of $117.51 million and $541,209.00 worth of Chimpion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chimpion coin can currently be purchased for $3.70 or 0.00006655 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chimpion has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.73 or 0.00057012 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $446.21 or 0.00801749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00026594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $37.62 or 0.00067597 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00031391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003837 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00041462 BTC.

About Chimpion

Chimpion (BNANA) is a coin. Chimpion’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,727,387 coins. Chimpion’s official Twitter account is @chimpionio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chimpion is www.chimpion.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The latest initiative of the Chimpion ecosystem, Chimpion Springboard is a staking platform that enables individuals to stake their Chimpion Tokens into profitable e-commerce businesses. These businesses are given access to the crypto e-commerce platform and premium services. Following the vesting period, those who have staked the store can withdraw their Chimpion Tokens and keep the additional rewards they have collected. “

Chimpion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chimpion directly using US dollars.

