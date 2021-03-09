China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Trading 7.9% Higher

China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS)’s share price traded up 7.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.20 and last traded at $5.18. 113,183 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 324,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Greenridge Global downgraded shares of China Automotive Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Get China Automotive Systems alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $159.81 million, a PE ratio of 518.00 and a beta of 3.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.88.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Automotive Systems in the fourth quarter worth $311,000. 3.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Automotive Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAAS)

China Automotive Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive systems and components in the People's Republic of China. The company produces rack and pinion power steering gears for cars and light duty vehicles; integral power steering gears for heavy-duty vehicles; power steering parts for light duty vehicles; sensor modules; automobile steering systems and columns; and automobile electronic and hydraulic power steering systems and parts.

Featured Article: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for China Automotive Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Automotive Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.