Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Up 10.7%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) was up 10.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $18.79. Approximately 705,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,057,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.

CD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,911,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,586,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,438 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,797,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,475,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,309,000 after acquiring an additional 225,319 shares during the period. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chindata Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,609,000. 18.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.

