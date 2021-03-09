Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Trading Up 10.7%

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) was up 10.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.49 and last traded at $18.79. Approximately 705,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 1,057,859 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.97.
CD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.20.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23.
Chindata Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CD)
Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia markets. It offers colocation and managed, energy procurement and transmission, infrastructure, and IT and network services. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020.
Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies
Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.