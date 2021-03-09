ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (IMOS) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 16th. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IMOS opened at $25.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $941.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.76. ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $27.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Company Profile

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells high integration and high precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services. The company operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for Liquid Crystal Display and Other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors; and Bumping segments.

