Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Sells $6,237,473.54 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock traded up $92.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1,427.61. The stock had a trading volume of 528,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,722. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,468.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,349.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.00 and a 1 year high of $1,564.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 5,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,763,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,731,000. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMG. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Argus upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,520.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,503.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

