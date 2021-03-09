Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Trading 6.9% Higher

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)’s share price traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,433.96 and last traded at $1,427.61. 528,902 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 300,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,335.00.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target (up from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,265.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,503.48.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,467.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,349.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,789 shares of company stock worth $73,588,298 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,555,057,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $355,121,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 99.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $243,511,000 after acquiring an additional 97,658 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $504,048,000 after acquiring an additional 90,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,530,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

