Christopher Mackay Buys 461,281 Shares of MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) Stock

MFF Capital Investments Limited (ASX:MFF) insider Christopher Mackay acquired 461,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$1,190,104.98 ($850,074.99).

Christopher Mackay also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MFF Capital Investments alerts:

On Thursday, February 25th, Christopher Mackay purchased 246,682 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of A$636,439.56 ($454,599.69).

On Friday, February 19th, Christopher Mackay acquired 475,426 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.58 ($1.84) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,226,599.08 ($876,142.20).

On Friday, February 12th, Christopher Mackay bought 347,742 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$2.59 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of A$900,651.78 ($643,322.70).

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Christopher Mackay bought 157,000 shares of MFF Capital Investments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$2.60 ($1.86) per share, with a total value of A$408,200.00 ($291,571.43).

The company has a 50-day moving average of A$2.88.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. MFF Capital Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.43%.

MFF Capital Investments Company Profile

MFF Capital Investments Limited is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Magellan Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in value stocks of companies.

Further Reading: Bear Market

Receive News & Ratings for MFF Capital Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFF Capital Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.