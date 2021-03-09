ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Price Target Raised to $18.00

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $7.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 72.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of CDXC stock traded down $0.29 on Monday, reaching $10.44. 133,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,412,592. The company has a market cap of $645.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $5.34. ChromaDex has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $23.66.

In other ChromaDex news, Chairman Frank L. Jaksch, Jr. sold 37,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.19, for a total transaction of $196,332.51. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 262,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,651.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 528.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

