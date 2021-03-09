Chromia Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 93.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 9th. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 308.4% higher against the dollar. One Chromia coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Chromia has a market cap of $92.93 million and $74.21 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chromia Profile

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. It was first traded on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,797,224 coins. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

