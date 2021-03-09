Chrono.tech Price Reaches $9.88 on Major Exchanges (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and $31,446.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for about $9.88 or 0.00018222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 64.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.03 or 0.00057237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $425.55 or 0.00785063 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00027375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00065876 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00030724 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003907 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Chrono.tech Profile

TIME is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

