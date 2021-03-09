Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $82.23 Million

Analysts forecast that Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) will report sales of $82.23 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $70.98 million to $92.72 million. Chuy’s posted sales of $94.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year sales of $380.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.31 million to $391.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $433.11 million, with estimates ranging from $425.25 million to $448.39 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $78.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.77 million. Chuy’s had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHUY. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered Chuy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Chuy’s from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens raised their target price on Chuy’s from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Chuy’s from $37.50 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Chuy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.10 and its 200-day moving average is $27.43. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $46.14. The firm has a market cap of $851.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.23 and a beta of 2.05.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,327,062 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $88,134,000 after purchasing an additional 77,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Chuy’s by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,093,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,934,000 after buying an additional 103,528 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 794,351 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after buying an additional 14,039 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 617,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,363,000 after acquiring an additional 112,907 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 512,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,040,000 after acquiring an additional 15,130 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

