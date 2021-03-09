CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC lifted their price objective on CI Financial from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on CI Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded CI Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIXX. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,877,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $152,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,554,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIXX opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1417 dividend. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

