Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith Sells 3,125 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $153,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Gary B. Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $154,843.75.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $137,725.00.

On Thursday, February 4th, Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $137,325.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $136,100.00.

On Tuesday, January 5th, Gary B. Smith sold 2,500 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.21, for a total transaction of $128,025.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Gary B. Smith sold 750 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total transaction of $38,347.50.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Gary B. Smith sold 2,550 shares of Ciena stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total transaction of $120,793.50.

Shares of CIEN stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.79. 37,787 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,509,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.00. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.24 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ciena by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Ciena by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,763 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ciena by 9.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in Ciena by 115.9% in the third quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 105,375 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 56,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

