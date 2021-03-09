Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $489.04 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will report sales of $489.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty analysts have issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $417.00 million and the highest is $531.82 million. Cimarex Energy reported sales of $472.83 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full-year sales of $2.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $2.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The business had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

XEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other Cimarex Energy news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Hentschel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $380,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,451 shares of company stock worth $2,044,217 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 187.3% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEC opened at $68.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Cimarex Energy has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $69.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.61. The company has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

