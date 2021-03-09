Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Shares Down 5.4% Following Insider Selling

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) fell 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $64.39 and last traded at $64.45. 1,341,358 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 1,381,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.14.

Specifically, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $316,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,451 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,867 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XEC shares. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cimarex Energy from $34.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.82.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm had revenue of $434.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cimarex Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 187.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,930 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

