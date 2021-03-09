Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $526.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) will announce $526.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cimpress’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $553.83 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $500.00 million. Cimpress posted sales of $597.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cimpress will report full-year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cimpress.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($1.61). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 2.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist increased their target price on Cimpress from $112.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Cimpress to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $99.18 on Tuesday. Cimpress has a 12-month low of $40.80 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 33,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.53, for a total transaction of $3,286,271.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert S. Keane sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $196,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,367,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,011,000 after purchasing an additional 30,452 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,360,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,071,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,056,000 after purchasing an additional 61,524 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,375,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vistaprint, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; Internet-based canvas-print wall dÃ©cor, business signage, and other printed products; Web-to print products, including multi-page brochures, folders, flyers, business cards, signs, leaflets, booklets, posters, letterheads, and banners, as well as customized beverage cans; and printed materials, such as signage, print, advertising materials, corporate-wear, and promotional gifts.

