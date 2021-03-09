Cinemark (CNK) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Cinemark (NYSE: CNK) recently:

3/3/2021 – Cinemark had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $22.00 to $26.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Cinemark had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $21.00 to $30.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/1/2021 – Cinemark was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Cinemark had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

2/23/2021 – Cinemark had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $15.00 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Cinemark was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CINEMARK HOLDINGS Is a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry.Cinemark operates 408 theatres and 4,657 screens in 38 states in the United States and internationally in 12 countries, mainly in Mexico, South and Central America. “

2/1/2021 – Cinemark was downgraded by analysts at MKM Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $15.00.

1/25/2021 – Cinemark had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $11.00 to $16.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Cinemark was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $14.00.

1/15/2021 – Cinemark had its price target raised by analysts at Moffett Nathanson from $12.00 to $14.00.

Cinemark stock opened at $24.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.61. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.71 and a one year high of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.23.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $98.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.03 million. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 27.80% and a negative net margin of 25.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post -4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $245,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,363,109.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $41,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 243,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,082,708.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Cinemark by 2,439.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 434.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 10, 2020, it operated 548 theatres with 6,082 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, and Argentina, as well as 13 other Latin American countries. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

