Ciner Resources (CINR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 15th.
Shares of CINR opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. Ciner Resources has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $273.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.99.
Ciner Resources Company Profile
