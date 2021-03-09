Ciner Resources (CINR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Ciner Resources (NYSE:CINR) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of CINR opened at $13.84 on Tuesday. Ciner Resources has a 1 year low of $9.40 and a 1 year high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $273.58 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Ciner Resources Company Profile

Ciner Resources LP engages in the trona ore mining and soda ash production businesses in the United States and internationally. It processes trona ore into soda ash, which is a raw material in flat glass, container glass, detergents, chemicals, paper, and other consumer and industrial products. The company has approximately 23,500 acres of leased and licensed subsurface mining areas in the Green River Basin of Wyoming.

