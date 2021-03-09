Cipher (CPR) Market Cap Reaches $52,063.85

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 9th. One Cipher token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cipher has a market capitalization of $52,063.85 and approximately $145,310.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cipher has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00082935 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002070 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000053 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Cipher

CPR is a token. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,023,402 tokens. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cipher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

