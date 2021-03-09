Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by First Horizon Corp

First Horizon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,512 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,522 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.0% of First Horizon Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,697,698 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $14,664,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274,151 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,173,489 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,070,364,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044,447 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 60.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,270,764 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $483,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,797 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at $104,089,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,853,988 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $933,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,469 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.83.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSCO traded up $1.49 on Monday, reaching $47.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,232,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,621,719. The stock has a market cap of $201.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average is $42.49.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.32%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.